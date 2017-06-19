Sheriff: Burglar accidentally shoots, kills another burglar at east Macon home

Police say James Robert Young Jr. was shot and killed Monday morning while attempting to burlarize a home. The accused shooter was another burglar.

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's office is investigating after they said a burglar accidentally shot and killed a second at an east Macon home.

Sheriff David Davis said it happened around 10 a.m. Monday at a home on Bradstone Circle.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office blocks off access to Bradstone Circle (Michael Birchfield, 13WMAZ) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

Davis said the woman who lives there woke up to find two men in her house. When she yelled, the men ran out, but one fired a shot over his shoulder at her. Instead, he hit the other burglar in the head.

Authorities pronounced 41-year-old James Robert Young dead on the scene. So far, there is no description of the shooter.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV