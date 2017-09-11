Sheriff: Woman killed after tree falls into car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirms a woman died after getting hit by a falling tree.

According to authorities, the woman was in a private driveway on Shadburn Road when the tree fell onto the car where she and her husband were inside. Deputies tried to rescue the woman, but she died from her injuries. Her husband was uninjured.

11Alive's Chris Hopper went to the scene where he spoke to the woman's family. They identified her as Nancy Eason, and said she was at the home to check on a family member during the storm.

Family described Eason as a caring and kind woman, who was active in her church.

"She was a great lady," family told 11Alive. "She was great in the community. A very Christian woman. She was good to us all."

The Sheriff's Office is asking for everyone to "keep this family in your prayers."

She was a big part of her church. Caring. Good natured. Was in the car in driveway with husband when tree fell on top. #11Alive — Chris Hopper (@Chris11Alive) September 12, 2017

Tropical Storm Irma blew through Georgia and metro Atlanta on Monday, sending trees and power lines down across the area.

Another man was killed in Sandy Springs after winds knocked a tree into his house. Neighbors called 911, but the man was already deceased when first responders arrived.

A third person was found dead at his home in Worth County after he reportedly went outside into the storm to check on damage to the roof of his shed. The man's wife said he died of a heart attack, though authorities have not confirmed a cause of death.

LIST | Reports of damage, trees down across the metro area

LIVE | Tropical Storm Irma updates and video

MORE | 1 million without power across Georgia as Irma moves in

© 2017 WXIA-TV