LIVE | Shooting at Parliament in London

LONDON - A police officer was stabbed near United Kingdom's Parliament, while a car mowed down at least five people on a nearby bridge, according to media reports.

The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police.

David Lidington says the Parliament complex is on lockdown.

He says there are reports of further violent incidents nearby, and police say they have been called to a firearms incident on nearby Westminster Bridge.

Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos showed a car plowed into railings.

The BBC reported that a car struck at least five people on Westminster Bridge. Reuters photographs showed at least four people lying on the ground, some apparently unconscious and bleeding heavily. Their condition is unknown.

The Metropolitan Police, London's police force, said officers were called to reports of an incident involving firearms at Westminster Bridge at about 2:40 p.m. local time.

London police says they are treating the Westminster attack "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise."





Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

The former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video on Twitter that seems to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.



Sikorski, a senior fellow at the Harvard Centre for European Studies, says he saw at least five people lying on the ground after being "mown down" by a car.



Sikorski told the BBC he "heard what I thought what I thought was just a collision and then I looked through the window of the taxi and someone down, obviously in great distress.



"Then I saw a second person down, and I started filming, then I saw three more people down, one of them bleeding profusely."

British lawmaker Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he was walking through the cloisters of the House of Commons to vote when he heard four gunshots. Police told lawmakers to get down on the ground and crawl to cover.



"Police response instant. Heard commotion, looked round. Police weapons drawn, 4 shots, police ordered us to hit ground & get back, get back," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is safe and was seen being ushered into a car during the incident, ITV reported.

Quentin Letts, a journalist at the Daily Mail whose office overlooks the attack scene, told the BBC: "This man had something in his hand. It looked like a stick of some sort and he was challenged by a couple of policemen in yellow jackets and one of the yellow-jacketed policemen fell down.

"We could see the man in black moving his arm in a way that suggested he was either stabbing or striking the yellow-jacketed policeman, and one of the policemen then ran to get help, which was very quick to come and as this attacker was running towards the entrance used by MPs to get into the House of Commons.

"As he was running he ran, about I'd say 15 yards perhaps, two plain clothes guys with guns shouted at him what sounded like a warning. He ignored it and they shot two or three times and he fell."

Rick Longley, another witness, told the Press Association that he saw a man stab a policeman outside Parliament.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out,” he said.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben. A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman. I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw,” Longley said.

The White House has been informed of events in London and President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation there.





.@POTUS has been briefed on the situation in the U.K. Continuing to monitor and update — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 22, 2017

Trump himself said during a brief appearance Wednesday before reporters at the White House that he was just getting the news. He called it "big news."



Trump's spokesman, Sean Spicer, says the U.S. will continue to monitor the situation and update the president.

In a statement, the New York Police Department says, "We are monitoring the developing situation in London."

Atlanta Police says they are monitoring the situation there, but as of this point have not made any adjustments.

