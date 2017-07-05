Shooting in heart of Savannah tourist district leaves 3 dead, multiple injured

Photo courtesy WSAV

SAVANNAH, GA - Police say that three people were killed when a vehicle drove by a bar and shot into a crowd at a tourist hub in downtown Savannah.

The shooting took place at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in the City Market which is the heart of the historic district in downtown Savannah.

A photographer at 11Alive's sister station, WSAV, Darius Johnson, reported seeing a white SUV pull up at Julian and Jefferson Streets near the Tree House bar and someone inside started firing.

Police then pursued the suspect in a car chase that ended in a crash.

Three people were killed and four others were injured.

One person has been taken into custody and will be charged with three counts of felony murder.

11Alive will continue to update this story.

© 2017 WXIA-TV