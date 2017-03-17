Police: 3 shot after 'drug deal gone bad' at West End Mall

ATLANTA -- At least three people were shot at Atlanta's West End Mall Friday afternoon, police said.

According to police, two men and a woman were shot.

They were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Two were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third person, said to be an innocent bystander, was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital.

Authorities said that it appeared that two rival gangs got into an altercation during a drug deal inside the mall. The argument spilled outside the mall and shots were fired.

Police are searching for suspects in the shooting. They said that surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

PHOTOS: West End Mall shooting

