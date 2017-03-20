Police: Vehicle involved in West End Mall shooting recovered

ATLANTA -- Police said a vehicle thought to be involved in shooting that left three people injured at Atlanta's West End Mall has been recovered.

The shooting happened Friday at the mall, which is located at 850 Oak Street. Authorities said it appeared that two rival gangs got into an altercation during a drug deal inside the mall. The argument spilled outside and at least 20 shots were fired.

Two people allegedly involved in the shooting were injured and taken to Grady Memorial hospital for treatment. A third people, said to be an innocent bystander, was treated at the scene and released.

Police released a photo of a white SUV captured on surveillance footage that appeared to be involved in the shooting. On Monday, police said that vehicle had been recovered.

"As the investigation continues, we will be able to provide more details related to the recovery of the vehicle and our search for suspects," Atlanta Police spokesperson Linda Bender said in a statement.

