Possible shooter reported at Howard U, campus sweep underway

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police Department are responding to a report of an active shooter in the vicinity of Howard University.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

Although police tweeted the active shooter is not confirmed, they are telling those in the area to take precautions. Howard University tweeted that they were anonymously notified of a potential shooter at the school. The Admin Building has been evacuated, according to the school's Twitter feed.

Howard University tweeted police are currently doing a sweep of campus. As of right now, police have not found anything. Students and staff are being told to shelter in place until further notification.

Metropolitan police are asking D.C. residents and students to avoid 6th St from Fairmont St to College St; Howard Pl from Georgia Ave to 4th St.

This story is breaking and will be updating with information as it becomes available.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV