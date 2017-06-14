Shots fired at congressional baseball practice | Multiple injuries reported

ALEXANDRIA, VA - There are reports of multiple shots fired in Alexandria, Virginia this morning at a gathering of Congressional Republicans who were practicing for an annual baseball game.

The U.S. Majority Whip Representative Steve Scalise, congressional aides and two Capitol Police officers have been reportedly shot.

The President released a statement about the incident early Wednesday morning:

"The Vice President I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that both the president and vice president are aware of the shooting. The Alexandria Police Department has reported that the suspect is in custody and is no longer a threat and plan to give an update at the scene momentarily.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

The Congressional baseball team Republicans vs. Democrats game has been an annual event since 1909. It now raises money for various charities. According to the 2017 roster listed online, Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk was a member of the team. Reports confirm Loudermilk was there and is uninjured. 11Alive efforts to reach his office have not yet been successful.

