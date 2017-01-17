Sinkhole swallows 'Badger' truck

A huge sinkhole swallowed a commercial truck in Hall County Tuesday morning.

Hall County Fire Services responded to Diamond Auto Spa on Wallis Road around 8:00 am after a Badger company truck fell into a sinkhole. The company deals with excavation and confirmed by phone the driver was not injured.

Capt. Zachary Brackett said all utility companies have been notified and the road will remain closed until the sinkhole is cleared. Oakwood PD will be handling traffic control in the area.

Brackett said the Badger Hydro-Vac truck carries approximately 1600 gallons of water and weighs 55,000 pounds. A fuel leak from the truck is being mitigated by a private contractor. They're working on off-loading the fuel before the truck is removed from the sinkhole.

