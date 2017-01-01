Six rescued from burning apartment fire on New Year's Eve

An apartment building caught fire on New Year's Eve in Lawrenceville. IMAGE GWINNETT COUNTY FIRE

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga -- Six people were rescued from a burning apartment building on New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Cherokee Court Apartments on Stone Mountain Street around 9:44 p.m. Fire officials say the blaze was under control by 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the front and flames coming from the back of a first-floor unit of a two-story wood and brick apartment building. Crews were immediately met with a group of people signaling for help from a second-floor window.

Three adults and three children were rescued by firefighters using a ladder. Fire officials say one man in the group actually jumped from the window as they were positioning the ladder and was detained by police for allegedly acting beligerent at the scene.

None of the people who were rescued suffering any life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire began with one of the apartment residents was cooking when grease caught fire to the stove. The resident attempted to put out the fire with water but the flames spread out of control.

The fire caused heavy fire damage to one apartment and extensive smoke and water damage to three others.

