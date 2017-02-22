Sketches released of suspects in fatal home invasion

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police have released sketches of two men thought to be responsible for a home invasion that left two people dead early Monday.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers found 37-year-old Scherell Venisee and 42-year-old Dectric Searcy both shot inside a home on Chester Lane just after midnight Monday. Venisee was pronounced dead at the scene, while Searcy passed away at a hospital.

Authorities believe that the murders were drug-related.

On Wednesday, police released composite sketches of the two men thought to be suspects.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

