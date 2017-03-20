Smoke alarms save couple in Gwinnett house fire

Gwinnett County firefighters work a house fire on Sir Knights Way on March 20, 2017. Courtesy Gwinnett Fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire officials are crediting an operating smoke detector for alerting a Lawrenceville couple to a fire in their garage.

According to Gwinnett County Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 1400 block if Sir Knights Way SE around 9:15 Monday morning and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the house on the garage side.

The couple inside the home at the time of the fire were outside by the time firefighters arrived. They reported no injuries.

"The alarms began sounding after the man opened the door to the garage from the kitchen and smoke entered the main-living space. The fire appears accidental and was sparked by a drop cord connected to a refrigerator inside the garage," Captain Tommy Rutledge said.

Officials said the fire is a reminder of the importance of home fire safety. They recommend installing and maintaining fire alarms on every level of the home as well as changing the batteries once a year. If you have alarms older than ten years, officials recommend replacing them.

