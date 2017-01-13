Social media reacts to Mississippi city's name for MLK Jr. Day

(Photo: Twitter)

BILOXI, Miss. -- A city in Mississippi is drawing criticism on social media for the label it is placing on Martin Luther King Day. But now the mayor is responding.

The city of Biloxi, Miss. posted on Friday that it would be recognizing “Great Americans Day” and that non-emergency municipal offices would be closed.

But the posts on both Twitter and Facebook came under fire for not recognizing the day, Jan. 16, by its federal name of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

But @CityofBiloxi you could have just called it what it has been called- MLK Day- nobody made you acquiesce... your complicity is voluntary pic.twitter.com/tzrSeUJZAk — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) January 14, 2017

The city has defended its wording from several comments by explaining that they were not the ones that came up with the name and assuring commenters that the day does include memorial events honoring the slain civil rights leader.

@CityofBiloxi The city did not name this holiday In fact, Biloxi touts MLK celebrations in our city. Visit https://t.co/xmExVuHERf — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 14, 2017

While some are wrapped up in a holiday we did not name, please consider the big news coming out of Biloxi today: https://t.co/TIMgJPi1jt — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 14, 2017

However, a glance at the Mississippi Secretary of State website makes no mention of Great Americans Day - only that the birthdays of King and Confederate General Robert E. Lee are recognized on the third Monday of January.

Another commenter also looked deeper at the city's codes and ordinances where he found that the city did, in fact, add the name "Great Americans Day" at some point and has continued to use it to the current day.

@CityofBiloxi According to the Biloxi Code of Ordinances, helpfully linked on your city website, the city did in fact name this holiday. pic.twitter.com/RTd92dpMKB — Rose Nissen (@RoseNissen) January 14, 2017

Hours after the posts were made, the city responded with a new post - this one attributed to the city's mayor.

"From Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich," it read. "As far as I'm concerned, it's called 'Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.'"





Legislators in several states, including Georgia, have worked to remove Confederate celebratory holidays from their calendars after strong backlash – especially after the killing of 9 black parishioners in Charleston, S.C.

Recognition of both King and Lee’s birthdays in Georgia had previously drawn some public ire as well – though the state often recognized Lee’s birthday in November. The state made the move in 2015 to technically remove them from the official calendar.

In recent years, days only listed as “state holiday” remain on the calendar where once there were Confederate memorials.

In Mississippi, Lee’s birthday, Confederate Memorial Day and Jefferson Davis’s birthday are each still listed as state-sanctioned holidays.

