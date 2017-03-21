Some 'iffy' on site of former Jiffy store in East Atlanta

ATLANTA -- What’s going on at the old Jiffy Grocery store in East Atlanta?

The abandoned property on Moreland Avenue has become the topic of conversation after a user posted a photo of the sign (minus a J) on Reddit with the title “Truth in Advertising”.

The store has been vacant for about six years, but that could be changing.

PHOTOS: 'Iffy' Jiffy Grocery store



QuikTrip offered to buy the bank-owned property back in 2011, but drew complaints after the rear of the proposed building would have butted up against some resident’s yards (no one would have been kicked out of their home).

“It's a lot of corporate companies in the area and I feel like it's a very, homey neighborhood style environment and you don't need a bunch of major businesses coming in and pretty much kicking people out of their houses,” said Elliott Liss.

The eyesore is sandwiched between fairly new shopping plaza and a high-end mixed-use development.

The owners of the Cupcake and Tea Shop have their own idea of what should go in the old grocery store.

“Something that caters to the neighborhood you know,” Patti Watson said. “We have a real tight-knit neighborhood, they are very supportive of the businesses here.”

“Something like a street market,” suggests business owner Aleathia Salleam. “Something like a walking, shopping plaza so it wouldn't bring too many cars, but the foot traffic.”

As it turns out, a new owner just purchased the property and hopes to turn a portion of it into some type of mixed-use development.

11Alive has put in an Open Records request into the City of Atlanta to find out more about what's planned at the site.

