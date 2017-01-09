Some upset with decision to reopen schools

The decision to reopen many area schools Monday after a weekend winter storm didn’t sit well with some parents.

While many schools remained closed after the storm, other districts chose to go on with classes.

Fulton County Schools reopened Monday without delay, prompting some students and parents to vent online.

Hundreds of people tweeted that the district’s choice to open was unsafe.

Many people shared pictures and videos of their streets, with parents threatening to keep their kids home.

But the school defended their decision, saying schools in the district cover 80 miles, and most of that was clear.

They said out of 788 buses servicing kids today, only five were unable to make their routes because of the ice.





Most of the problems weren’t on the main roads, which have mostly been cleared. But some side streets, particularly those in neighborhoods, were still coated with ice and slush Monday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation said they've had crews out nonstop since the storm and are continuing to work around the clock to treat the roads.

In Milton, GDOT road crews have been putting in overtime, but much of the area remains coated with ice.

The conditions are a strong reminder to drive carefully, even days after the storm.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

On city streets, you can call 311 to report ice. On state roads, call 511 to get a crew to treat it. If you see ice in neighborhoods or side streets, call the public works department of that specific area to get it treated

