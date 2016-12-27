South Fulton carjackings cause worry, concern in community

A series of carjackings has a south Fulton community on edge. IMAGE WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga -- A string of carjackings across south Fulton County has prompted community leaders to come together and discuss solutions on how to stop them.

There have been five carjackings at a Cascade Road BP over the last month.

“It seems like there’s more now than there’s ever been,” said Sam Tompkins, who owns the Cascade Driving Range. “I see it all the time,” adding he’s seen at least 15 over the past year.

It’s a topic that Fulton County Commissioners addressed at their most recent meeting last Wednesday.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. was unsuccessful in getting an ordinance passed that would have required some gas stations and convenience stores add security measures or have their liquor licenses suspended or revoked.

Two days later, Arrington’s 75-year-old father was carjacked at the Cascade Road BP.

“There has been a significant increase in crime at gas stations,” Arrington said.

Police say they’ve made some headway, arresting 42 suspected carjackers in the last few months. But that’s not the whole solution.

“We can’t keep these folks in jail,” said Fulton Police Chief Gary Stiles. “Of those 42, all 42 are still on the streets. Half of them are juveniles. I’ve met with the district attorney and part of the problem is signing your own bond, walking out of jail and committing the same crimes.”

Tomkins shares that concern.

“The big part of solving the problem is to get these children not to want to do these things and the way you do that is to provide them with other options,” he said.

