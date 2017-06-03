SpaceX launches Dragon spacecraft to resupply ISS

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is launching a Dragon spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station for NASA.
The launch is set for 5:07 pm EST from the historic Launch Pad 39-A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The spacecraft is filled with almost 6,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, and is the 11th of up to 20 missions to the ISS. In January 2016, NASA announced that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft were selected to resupply the space station through 2024.
Dragon will return to Earth after an approximately one month stay at the orbiting laboratory.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs