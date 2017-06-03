SpaceX launches Dragon spacecraft to resupply ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - JUNE 01: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, is seen at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images (Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA, 2017 NASA)

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is launching a Dragon spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station for NASA.

The launch is set for 5:07 pm EST from the historic Launch Pad 39-A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft is filled with almost 6,000 pounds of supplies and payloads, and is the 11th of up to 20 missions to the ISS. In January 2016, NASA announced that SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft were selected to resupply the space station through 2024.

Dragon will return to Earth after an approximately one month stay at the orbiting laboratory.

