SpaceX plans to send two people to the moon in 2018

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule, launches from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A in Florida on February 19, 2017. (BRUCE WEAVER/AFP/Getty Images)

SpaceX announced Monday afternoon that the company plans to fly private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year.

In an announcement, the company said the passengers have already made a significant deposit to do a moon mission.

"Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration," the company said.

Fly me to the moon ... Okhttps://t.co/6QT8m5SHwn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2017

"We expect to conduct health and fitness tests, as well as begin initial training later this year. Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow."

PHOTOS: Falcon 9 rocket and dragon

The announcement comes just over a week after SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon9 rocket from an historic, Cape Canveral Apollo launch pad.

The launch is the company's first from pad 39A. The rocket is carrying more than 5,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station.

The trip will involved the Falcon Heavy rocket, due to launch its first test flight this summer. Also later this year, as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, SpaceX will launch its Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

A subsequent mission with crew is expected to fly next year.

(© 2017 WXIA)