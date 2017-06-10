A special board game called "Sparked" captured the imaginations of the middle-school students taking part in Girl Talk Camp .

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. - A special board game called "Sparked" captured the imaginations of the middle-school students taking part in Girl Talk Camp.

The game "Sparked" is designed to start conversations among women, but the campers in fourth through eighth grades found fun connections by exploring thought-provoking cards used to play the game.

The creators of Sparked, Lisa Rueff and Jen Mazer, joined Girl Talk founder Haley Kilpatrick at the Sandy Springs camp to play with the girls and discuss the inspiration behind it.

Sparked was created for women to have passion-filled conversations and deeper connections.

Girl Talk Camp is a week-long day camp held in Sandy Springs with the mission of inspiring girls to develop the confidence to lead.

Campers are mentored by high school counselors who lead them through activities that inspire creativity, self-confidence and leadership.

"You might say that Sparked picks up where Girl Talk leaves off," said Kilpatrick. "The girls began meaningful conversations from the Sparked activities and covered categories like passion, happiness, adventure, love, opportunity, inspiration, gratitude and generosity."

The game creators are donating 10% of their sales through the end of 2017 to Girl Talk.

© 2017 WXIA-TV