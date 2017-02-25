Spirit Awards have 'Non-Memoriam' segment, because too many stars died

Actor Andy Samberg performs onstage during the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Film Independent, 2017 Getty Images)

Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards didn't have an In Memoriam segment. Instead, they had Andy Samberg, doing his Eddie Vedder impression, sing about all of the stars who are "still alive."

"We thought it would be more efficient to do a reel of people who did not die," John Mulaney, who hosted the award show with Nick Kroll, explained.

So, Samberg sang a parody of Pearl Jam's Alive and highlighted Hailee Steinfeld, Tim Allenand Craig Robinson who are still very much alive. Casey Affleck? "He just stepped outside."

As for Fred Armisen, he staged a death during the segment. Samberg tweeted a quick eulogy during his performance.

