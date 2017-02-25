Spirit Awards have 'Non-Memoriam' segment, because too many stars died

Saturday's Film Independent Spirit Awards didn't have an In Memoriam segment. Instead, they had Andy Samberg, doing his Eddie Vedder impression, sing about all of the stars who are "still alive."
"We thought it would be more efficient to do a reel of people who did not die," John Mulaney, who hosted the award show with Nick Kroll, explained.
#SpiritAwards: Andy Samberg impersonates Eddie Vedder, performs 'I'm Still Alive' during non-memoriam segment https://t.co/trYJuZy6dc pic.twitter.com/XJTftfZXm4— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2017
So, Samberg sang a parody of Pearl Jam's Alive and highlighted Hailee Steinfeld, Tim Allenand Craig Robinson who are still very much alive. Casey Affleck? "He just stepped outside."
As for Fred Armisen, he staged a death during the segment. Samberg tweeted a quick eulogy during his performance.
