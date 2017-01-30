State of emergency extended in SW Georgia's Dougherty County

Storm damage in SouthWest Georgia after tornadoes and high winds.

ATLANTA, Ga – Gov. Nathan Deal extended the state of emergency in one of the counties hardest hit by a tornado and a series of strong storms earlier this month.

On Monday, Deal extended the state of emergency in Dougherty County, whose county seat of Albany was also heavily damaged by the storms.

The state of emergency now will last through February 1, 2017.

Albany was ground zero for the deadly storms that hit southwest Georgia which killed 15 people and injured dozens more.

Deal applied for federal assistance after the storms.

