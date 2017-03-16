State's latest medical marijuana bill could be nearing passage

ATLANTA -- Legislation expanding Georgia's medical marijuana law could receive final passage soon.

On Thursday, lawmakers approved a compromise which adds six diagnoses - including Alzheimer's and Autism - to the list of qualifying conditions. It would also allow hospice patients to access cannabis oil and remove the state's 1-year residency requirement.

A house committee is expected to take up the compromise bill Friday.

