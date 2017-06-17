WXIA
Close

Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63

Staff, The Associated Press , WXIA 11:19 PM. EDT June 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The family of Stephen Furst says the "Animal House" actor has died.

Nathan Furst said Saturday that his father died of complications from diabetes.

Stephen Furst was 63. He died Friday at his home in Moorpark, California, north of Los Angeles.

Furst played the character Kent "Flounder" Dorfman in the 1978 hit movie "Animal House." Furst also appeared in a number of TV shows, including "St. Elsewhere" and "Babylon 5."

People we've lost in 2017

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories