Person shot during attempted store robbery

ATLANTA -- A person was shot during an attempted robbery at a store in northwest Atlanta Monday night.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened at Donnelly Food Store on Donnelly Avenue. Two masked men were trying to rob the store when the shooting occurred.

A victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and was said to be alert, conscious and breathing.

The incident is under investigation.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)