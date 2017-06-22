Storm damage from TS Cindy near Birmingham

Cleaning up after storm damage in Bessemer, AL (NBC News) (Photo: NBC)

Clean-up is underway in parts of central Alabama after Tropical Storm Cindy moved through the area.

The city of Bessemer was particularly hard-hit when winds toppled a number of large trees. Armed with chainsaws, crews have been out trying to clear debris from roads and streets.

Alabama officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for mounds of floating fire ants that could form in floodwaters from Cindy.

So far, the storm has claimed one life -- that of a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was visiting further south in Baldwin County, Ala., when a floating wave log struck and killed him.

An Alabama state trooper captured a tornado on camera in Covington Co., Ala., Wednesday night. In the video, you can hear the trooper tell someone on his radio where the twister is, then he says he has to go, saying, "It's coming right at me."





