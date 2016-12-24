Stranded skiers rescued from Italian slopes

Several skiers were stranded in a gondola in Italy on Saturday. NBC

CERVINIA, ITALY -- Rescue operations were underway on Christmas eve night when a ski lift broke down in the mountains of northern Italy.

Alpine rescue squads have rescued about 50 people who were trapped about 30 yards off the ground when the lift stalled at a ski resort near the French border.

In all, more than 120 skiers got stuck in their gondolas.

Rescue officials said the breakdown was likely due to high winds.

Rescue squads were entering the cabins from hatches in the top of the gondolas and lowering skiers to the ground.

Skiers said the winds pushed the gondolas to 45-degree angles.