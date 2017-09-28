Photo: Jabree Butler

MONROE, GA. - Jabree Butler was on her last $40.

The mother had just paid her mortgage and other bills but was distressed over providing other things her daughter needed.

“That day I was having a hard time,” Butler, who works at Moe’s Southwest Grill on W. Spring St. in Monroe, said. “I was having one of those meltdown moments.”

A stranger walked in to the restaurant and turned her day around.

“A guy came in, I didn’t pay him no mind,” Butler said, adding she was busy prepping for the day. “I kept doing what I normally do. I still smiled and said, ‘Welcome to Moe’s!’”

“He got up, he came to the counter,” Butler said, adding he’d been coming to the restaurant for years and had noticed her positive presence and smile.

“I just wanted to let you and God hasn’t forgotten about you,” the stranger told Butler. “And he told me wanted to give me you this.”

The man passed her $500.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Butler said. “God is still protecting me. I didn’t even see him when he walked away because he was so hysterical.”

Since the stranger’s surprise tip two weeks ago, Butler said the man has re-appeared at the restaurant.

“A week later, he came back in the store, and I walked up to him and hugged him.”

Rosie Renfro, the manager on duty that day, said the gift couldn’t have happened to a better person.

“She always, always has a positive attitude,” Renfro told 11Alive.

Even though Renfro has been in the restaurant business for years, she said she was shocked when Butler showed her the stranger’s tip.

“I’ve seen people get $100 tips, but I’ve never seen anything like that,” she said.

For Butler, the man’s generosity was incentive to keep moving forward.

“I wanted to share with people, even though you go through stuff, you still smile through it all,” Butler said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV