Street hockey is part of Canada celebration at Atlantic Station

Street hockey will start the party to celebrate Canada in Atlanta at Atlantic Station and Meehan's Public House on Saturday.

Canada Fest begins at noon and includes arts and crafts for the kids and an exclusive Meehan’s menu inspired by Canuck favorites, including poutine, one of Canada’s most popular exports.

Poutine is a dish of French fries, cheese curds and light brown gravy.

Meehan’s will be serving it two ways: smoked meat poutine and peameal bacon poutine.



There will be live music all day, leading up to the headliners, The Strictly Hip, a cover band of Canada’s most popular rock group, The Tragically Hip.

Other performers include Ryan Clifford, Kevin Kos, Joe Roncetti and local act Aqua Shade.



Local Canadian comedian, Mo Arora, will MC the day’s events and representatives from the Canadian government will be in attendance.

In addition, one lucky winner will walk away with two round-trip tickets for flights to anywhere in North America that Air Canada flies. Participants can enter to win at the festival and must be present to win.



Presale tickets are $15. Tickets at the door: $20. Kids under 16 years of age are free.

