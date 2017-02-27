Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

Strong to severe storms are expected across Georgia on Wednesday (Photo: WXIA)

A strong cold front is expected to pass through much of north Georgia on Wednesday, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms.

11Alive meteorologist Chesley McNeil says that as of right now, the timing of the storms has them passing through metro Atlanta during the afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed most of metro Atlanta, as well as north and central Georgia under a Slight Risk area for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Much of south Georgia, is in a Marginal Risk area, while a section of northwest Georgia -- primarily north and west of a Rome to Chatsworth line -- is under a Moderate Risk area for severe thunderstorms.

The primary threats expected are from strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the cold front. At this time of year, however, isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-70s.

