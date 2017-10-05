Students concerned after rape on UGA campus

A student says she was raped while on the University of Georgia campus. Police released details of the attack on Thursday. UGA says there were 17 reported cases of rape last year alone.

On Hull Street near the Business Learning Community where the student said she was raped, some students were shocked and afraid, saying they want the university to take extra security measures while others say they feel safe.

While walking along a sidewalk outside of Moore-Rooker Hall, a female student told police she was raped early Saturday, between 2 am and 3 am.

"I'm just scared because pretty much everyone walks to class, and that's how they get around at night," said junior Caroline Caputo.

Caputo says she usually has a walking partner or talks on her phone so someone knows her path.

The victim said she was attacked in a loading area, just barely out of view.

"It's also a little bit frightening and scary because I don't want to think that could happen to me walking alone at night," said junior Lexi Ritter.

Grad student Matt Miehl says he is shocked, because it is such a busy area, even at night.

"I was just surprised because this is pretty central to campus, and I'm in that building pretty much every day," he said.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 11Alive app now.

According to UGA's crime stats posted on its website, there were 17 reported rapes last year, with 16 of them founded.

"Seventeen is still too high, I think," said Miehl said. "The ideal number is zero."

Students told 11Alive News they feel safe overall, but there are a few extra security measures that could help, like emergency poles with panic buttons.

"I've seen those boxes with the blue lights where people can -- just panic buttons," said Tyler Hollmon. "I've seen those work on Valdosta's campus, so I think that would work."

What do school officials have to say about this violent attack?

Greg Trevor, UGA's Executive Director of Media Communications released a statement to 11Alive News Thursday afternoon:

The University of Georgia has comprehensive health, counseling and support services on campus to help prevent sexual assault and to support victims of sexual assault. Additional resources are available throughout the local community.



A dedicated office on campus acts as a personal coordinator or advocate between the victim and law enforcement, medical personnel, the university, mental health care professionals, and other agencies or services. This advocacy role helps ensure that victims of sexual assault have access to the information and support they need.



In 1988, the University of Georgia was one of the first campuses across the nation to install emergency call boxes. The system was discontinued in 2004 because data showed that these call boxes had become obsolete. Over the last eight years that the system was in use, police received no emergency calls through the boxes.



University students can reach the UGA police and other emergency services directly through their cell phones, by calling or texting the university’s 911 center, or through the UGA LiveSafe app, which also includes a SafeWalk feature that allows friends to track each other’s movements on a map.

Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WXIA-TV