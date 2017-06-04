'Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly' premiere features interview with Vladimir Putin

NBC

“Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” premieres on 11Alive at 7 pm on June 4, 2017.

Kelly, formerly of Fox News, interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin in the premiere.

On her nightly Fox News Channel program, Kelly would interview several people for a few minutes at a time, but her new NBC News Sunday night program, which airs opposite CBS's long-running 60 Minutes will feature more in-depth interviews that will require greater preparation and time for her to know her subject better.

Brass at NBC News said they are happy with her transition. NBC News senior executive producer David Corvo and Dateline NBC executive producer Elizabeth Cole are working with Kelly to build the new Sunday night franchise. Corvo has had oversight of newsmagazine programs at NBC since the mid-90s.

While Dateline NBC is more focused on true crime stories these days, Sunday Night is more broadly focused, and will include stories from a variety of contributors, including Cynthia McFadden, Harry Smith, Kate Snow, Keith Morrison and Josh Mankiewicz.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly marks the first part of Kelly's shift into the NBC News family. The second part comes this fall when she debuts a daily 9 am news-talk program.

