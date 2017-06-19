Sunday school teacher, grandparents found dead

Police investigating the death of three people off of Wolfe Street in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Investigators say a Sunday School teacher and his grandparents were found dead inside their south Georgia home Sunday afternoon.

Captain Angela Smith with the Brunswick Police Department said members of the family's church called police when they did not attend Sunday service.

Twenty-found-year-old Christophr Hollimanwas an assistant Sunday School teacher. His grandparents Carson Holliman, 64, and Vondell Holliman, 63, were all found dead over the weekend. Brunswick Police identified the family members Monday afternoon.

Neighbors say they can't think of any reasons why anyone would want to harm the family.

Brunswick police arrived at the home in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street just after 1 p.m. to find the horrific scene. Investigators said the circumstances leading up to the deaths are under investigation. Officers did not say whether foul play is suspected.

Brunswick PD tells a church member called police when the 3 individuals did not show up for church. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/6MneGZET6N — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) June 18, 2017

"They didn't bother nobody," neighbor Sheila Anderson said. "They were very friendly, nice people."

The tight-knit community of long-time neighbors said they are in shock and afraid as their community has begun to deteriorate significantly in recent years due to crime.

"I don't understand it," said Anderson.

Because of the nature of the incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to assist.

