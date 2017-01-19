SunTrust Park parking plan released | What to know

Suntrust Park

ATLANTA - When SunTrust Park opens to the Braves this spring, thousands of fans will drive into Cobb County for the game. Those fans will need to park and that's where it gets tricky for Braves and Cobb Co. officials.

Thursday the Atlanta Braves released phase two of their transportation and parking plan.

Here are the main points of the plan

Partnership with the Waze navigation app

The partnership will provide "real-time updates on road conditions" for commuters using the popular app.

"Fans will receive directions from their doorstep directly to their assigned parking lot, each of which has its own address," according to the Braves,

Partnership with Uber

Uber was named an official partner fo the Braves so fans will be able to have a designated drop off and pick up spot on Windy Ridge Parkway. They will also be able to split the cost of rides with other fans coming to the game.

11,000 Parking Spaces owned/leased by the Braves

Scattered around the area of The Battery Atlanta are a handful of parking spaces that are either owned or leased by the Braves. 9,000 of those are dedicated for game day parking. They will sell A-List season parking and day-of parking.

Cobb. Co. has also set up a permitting process for property owners who want to host parking in their lots.

“We have identified the most critical intersections based on the current distribution of parking, but we know more parking will come online as property owners in the area apply for and are granted permits to park cars. Once this takes place, we will integrate them into this plan,” Lieutenant J.D. Lorens said.

Braves Shuttle

Because parking is so spread out, the Braves are operating a shuttle service to "serve key points of interest in the area, as well as Braves-managed parking lots."

14 Access Points

Fourteen primary access points to SunTrust Park will open in April with the goal of "minimizing the impact of traffic on daily commuters."

"We have already analyzed and forecasted traffic flow through every corridor entering our development. While we know this plan will continue to evolve, we couldn’t be more pleased with where we are at this time,” said Mike Plant, president, development for the Braves.

There will also be an exit off of I-285 into The Battery Atlanta.

