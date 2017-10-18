Survivors of Las Vegas shooting share close encounter with gunman

Photo Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

ATLANTA, GA. - For the first time, two survivors of the Las Vegas tragedy are sharing their close encounter with the gunman.

Jesus Campos, a security officer, was working at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino the night of the mass shooting.

Campos shared his story for the first time with Ellen, walking through what he experienced in the hallway of the 32nd floor after being sent to check on a hotel door.

“I went up the stairwell coming up from the 31st to the 32nd floor,” Campos said. “When I approached the door, it didn’t open. It was blocked off,” he said. There were brackets barring the stairwell door.

As a result, Campos went back down to re-enter the 32nd floor from the hall, dispatching engineering in the process.

“At that time, I heard what I assumed was drilling sounds,” Campos said, adding he thought people were working in the area.

Campos said the inner stairwell door then slammed closed which he believes may have caught the shooter’s attention.

“As I was walking down, I heard rapid fire and at first, I took cover,” Campos said. “I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up and that’s when I saw the blood.”

Meanwhile, building engineer Stephen Schuck arrived on the 32nd floor. The engineer didn’t notice anything unusual at first, he said.

“Jesus was towards the end of the hallway, I saw someone pop out of the cubby but I kept walking,” Schuck said. “Once I get more than halfway, I saw Jesus, I started to hear shooting. But at the time, but

I thought it was a jack hammer.”

“Jesus leaned out and said, ‘take cover,’” Schuck said, adding he could feel the pressure of flying bullets go past his head even out of the way.

Campos saved Schuck’s life, in addition to another hotel guest who emerged from her room. The security guard is still recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

“I’m doing better each day, slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally,” Campos told Ellen.

“I just want to mention all the people that assisted that night, whether it was metro, FBI…the first responders, even the people that got called in to assist in the hospitals,” Campos said. “Everyone came together to help that night.”

“People on the ground, helping each other out. I think the acts of humanity were major that night,” Schuck said. “It’s definitely hard as each day passes though, we’re working to get over this.”

