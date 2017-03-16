Suspect arrested in gas station murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County gas station has been arrested after more than a month on the run, police said Thursday.

Nickolas Young , 19, is charged in the shooting death of 34-year-old Vitali Mialik at a Valero gas station on Feb. 3.

Authorities said Mialik had gone to the store to buy some items when he got into an argument with Young and an unidentified second suspect.

The argument escalated and Young retrieved an assault rifle from the car and shot Mialik. Both Young and the second suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly a Toyota 4-Runner.

Police arrested Young Thursday morning at a home off of Collins Hill Road. He was transported to Gwinnett County Jail. He's charged with murder and aggravated assault.

