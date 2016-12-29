Suspect in hit-and-runs shot by Porsche passenger after attempted carjacking

ATLANTA – Police said a man involved in numerous hit-and-runs was shot by the driver of a Porsche after he attempted to carjack the vehicle in Midtown Atlanta on Thursday.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened at 16th and Spring streets around 10:45 a.m.

About an hour earlier, police said the black Hummer had been involved in more than eight hit-and-run accidents of parked vehicles in Buckhead near Piedmont and Garson streets.

As the Hummer entered Midtown, an officer recognized it and began to follow it without its police lights on.

The officer said the driver in the Hummer cut off the white Porsche. The driver then jumped out of the Hummer and attempted to carjack the Porsche.

A passenger in the Porsche then shot the suspect in the stomach just as officers Tased the man.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was said to be alert and conscious.

The Porsche driver and passenger were taken into police headquarters for questioning.

PHOTOS: Hummer involved in hit-and-runs

