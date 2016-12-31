Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed

File photo of Jason Robison. (Photo: Pennsylvania State Police)

The suspect in the death of a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed Saturday morning in a confrontation with police.

Jason Robison, 32, of Hesston, Pa., was killed after refusing orders and making threats to officers during an encounter at an unoccupied mobile home not far from the site in Juniata Township, Pa., about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh and 150 miles west of Philadelphia where Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, was fatally shot Friday night after responding to a reported violation of a protection-from-abuse order.

Robison's death was confirmed at about 10:30 a.m. ET, said Cpl. Adam Reed, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesman. The search for him had focused in the area around the initial call for help and nearby Raystown Lake.

He had been arrested more than a dozen times in Huntingdon County, which has about 45,000 residents, on charges that included making threats, assault, theft and driving on a revoked license. Robison last appeared in court Dec. 16 when he was released on theft and driving charges after posting $10,000 bail.

Weaver, originally from about 20 miles away in East Freedom, Pa., enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015, graduated from the police academy in June and was assigned to a patrol unit with Troop G in Huntingdon, Pa.

Survivors include his wife, the former Macy Gottshall. She was his high school sweetheart, and they married him in June, The (Harrisburg, Pa.) Patriot-News reported.

He is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty but the only one this year. He is the 139th officer nationwide to die in the line of duty in 2016, the 63rd from gunfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Pennsylvania State Police released a photo late Friday of the person wanted in connection with Weaver's death. In identifying Robison, authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“It is believed that his hair is currently dyed purple,” the agency's Facebook post added.

After the manhunt, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfthanked police for its "swift resolution."

"I thank the troopers and their counterparts who worked through the night and put their lives on the line," he wrote in a news release Saturday.

Wolf also extended condolences to Weaver's family, saying Weaver will be remembered for “his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve.”

"Trooper Weaver’s life and service to our commonwealth ended far too soon. May we never forget his sacrifice," the governor said. "Frances and I ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in keeping his wife, family, and fellow troopers in our thoughts and prayers as they confront this horrific tragedy."

