Suspect in Tara Grinstead murder was arrested for DUI in 2010

Ryan Alexander Duke 2010 mug shot

OCILLA, Ga. -- The man charged in the murder of missing Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead was arrested back in 2010 on a DUI charge, 11Alive's Ron Jones has confirmed.

Authorities announced on Thursday that Duke is charged in the murder of Grinstead, who went missing back in 2005.

Ryan Alexander Duke | What we know about suspect in Tara Grinstead murder

According to Ocilla Police Chief Billy Hancock, Ryan Alexander Duke was arrested after being pulled over for speeding on Feb. 20, 2010. According to the police report, an officer said he smelled alcohol on Duke's breath and placed him under arrest.

Duke was allowed to be bonded out to his parents. According to the report, hours later deputies were called to a home where Duke's mother asked for his bond to be released. Duke was then picked up by deputies and taken to Irwin County Detention Center.

Authorities said that until last week, Duke wasn't on their radar in the investigation in Grinstead's disappearance.

While that investigation was still ongoing at the time of Duke's 2010 arrest, authorities said that because it was a "simple DUI", there wasn't enough to extract DNA samples.

In arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive, Duke is accused of entering Grinstead's home, burglarizing it and using his hands to hurt her. The warrants allege he then tried to conceal her death by removing her body from the home.

He's scheduled for a grand jury session on April 12.

11Alive's Ron Jones is working to uncover more about Duke's past and will have full report tonight on 11Alive at Five and 6.

