WXIA
Close

Woman drives SUV into pool at Colorado mountain resort

Crews are working to drain a Colorado Springs swimming pool.

Allison Sylte , KUSA 4:01 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS - A 73-year-old woman is uninjured after she drove her SUV up a hill, through a fence and into the pool at Cheyenne Mountain Resort Monday morning. 

KOAA-TV reports the crash happened at around 8 a.m. They say at least two people leapt into the water to help rescue the woman from the vehicle. 

%INLINE%

Workers are working to drain the pool and use a crane to lift the SUV out of the water.

Police tell KOAA the woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution. She hit another car, causing minor damage, and likely totaled her own. 

%INLINE%

Cheyenne Mountain Resort is located at 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road in Colorado Springs.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories