Police find SUV of man wanted in baby's death

ATLANTA -- The search for a man wanted in connection with his baby's death has spread to Atlanta's airport.

Charles Hamilton is facing murder charges in the death of 3-month-old Adriana Hamilton. Police said Hamilton called 911 while watching the child on Sept. 9 and said she was having trouble breathing.

The child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, where staff said the child's injuries were inconsistent with what her father had said.

The child died on Sept. 13.

An autopsy determined that the child had significant head trauma, including brain bleed and fractured ribs.

Hamilton is wanted on charges of murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery. He hasn't been seen since Sept. 12.

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County Police said that Hamilton's SUV had been found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Gwinnett PD said they were working with Atlanta Police to impound the vehicle and bring it in for processing.

Hamilton has still not been located. Investigators are looking into the possibility that he's fled the area.

Hamilton is described as standing 5'6" and weighing around 155 pounds. His last known address was on Roswell Road in Atlanta.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

