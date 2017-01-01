SUV slams into fire truck in middle of rescue

A fire truck was hit by an SUV on New Year's Eve in the middle of a jaws-of-life rescue. WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – An Atlanta fire truck was hit by an oncoming SUV while its crews worked to rescue two people trapped in a wrecked vehicle.

The crashed happened New Year’s Eve at the Peachtree Street and Buford Highway connector.

Fire and rescue crews were using their “jaws of life” equipment to remove two people from a wrecked vehicle when a grey SUV rear-ended the fire truck.

An Atlanta fire department spokesman said three firefighters were outside of the truck when the incident happened, while the truck's driver was still inside.

Five people were in the SUV and had to be extricated from their vehicle. All of them suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The fire engine suffered moderate damage and had to be taken out of service. One firefighter complained of minor pain but was not transported.

The driver of the SUV is reportedly under investigation for driving under the influence.

