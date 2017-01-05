SWAT called out after car theft investigation

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- SWAT teams have been called out after two potentially armed suspects refused to comply with police orders.

The SWAT situation began around 3 p.m. following a vehicle theft investigation.

Police believe the occupants currently in a home near the corner of Richmond Way and Purcell Road are wanted and possibly armed.

Police said that following their refusal to comply with commands, SWAT teams were called out in an abundance of caution.

11Alive will continue to follow this story as it develops.

