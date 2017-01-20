SWAT standoff at Marietta home ends

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A SWAT standoff ended without any arrests Friday night in Marietta.

According to Cobb County Police, the standoff took place at 2390 Parkside Walk.

Authorities said it began with some sort of a family dispute. A man was visiting his parents when something happened. The man's parents left the house, as well as his wife and child.

The man remained in the house with "multiple weapons" as police attempted to negotiated with him.

Just after 8 p.m., police left the home, allowing the man to remain. They said that the was not a threat to the community or his family, and that they had no probable cause to take him to jail or a mental institution.

There were no reports of injuries.

