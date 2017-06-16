Teen air-lifted after possible accidental shooting

DALLAS, Ga. -- A teenager was airlifted to an area hospital on Friday after what authorities believe was an accidental shooting in Paulding County.

Detective Donny Pace with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office reports that the shooting happened on Double Branches Lane in Dallas, Ga. around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

That's where authorities said they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. However, officials believe it was self-inflicted and accidental.

Neither the condition or identity of the teen have been released.

