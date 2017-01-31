Teen brothers indicted on murder charges in gas station death

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A Fulton County grand jury indicted two teenage brothers on murder charges in the death of a man at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, 16-year-old Charlie McDaniel and 15-year-old Isaac McDaniel are accused of killing a man after an incident at the Shell gas station on Campbellton Road on Nov. 10. Police said 50-year-old Anthony Brooks recognized the brothers as suspects in recent car thefts at the location. Brooks was attacked by Charlie McDaniel after he threatened to call police.

After they attacked Brooks, the brothers allegedly pulled out weapons and shot him several times. The shooting was captured on the gas station's surveillance camera.

Brooks died later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The brothers fled in a stolen vehicle, police said. They later turned themselves in.

The indictment returned by a grand jury on Tuesday charges the brothers with two counts of murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of pistol or revolver by a person under 18—2nd or subsequent offense.

The district attorney's office said that the brothers have been arrested 16 times by metro Atlanta police since 2014.

