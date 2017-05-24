DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A 16-year-old girl remains missing after her parents were arrested in DeKalb County.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Latania Carwell was last seen on April 17 in Augusta, Ga. with her father, Leon Tripp.

On May 1, police said that they believed Carwell and Tripp were in the metro Atlanta area.

On Tuesday, authorities said that Tripp was arrested in DeKalb County on an outstanding kidnapping charge. He's facing a felony charge of aggravated stalking.

During the investigation, authorities said that Carwell's mother, Tanya Faye Tripp, had recently moved from Augusta to the metro Atlanta area to be with Leon Tripp.

Atlanta Police, along with Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators, arrested Tanya Tripp for hindering the apprehension of a criminal. She is being held at Atlanta City Jail.

Carwell is still missing. She is 5’04,” weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what clothing Carwell was wearing the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1020 during business hours or after hours contact dispatch at 706-821-1080 and ask for the on call investigator. All calls can be handled confidentially.





