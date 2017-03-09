Teens arrested for vandalizing more than 70 vehicles with rocks, baseball bats

Photo shows Tristan Keith (left ), Kevin Patrick (right)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Two adults and one juvenile have been arrested for damaging more than 70 vehicles, including a sheriff's patrol car during a crime spree that began Tuesday night and ended before dawn Wednesday morning.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the suspects drove a dark SUV all over the county, throwing rocks at cars and breaking out windows using rocks. In some cases, the suspects used baseball bats to shatter windows and damage doors, hoods and roofs.

18-year-old Tristan Keith of Hiram, Ga., 18-year-old Kevin Patrick of Dallas, Ga., and a 16-year-old of Dallas, Ga., were arrested.

"I credit the quick arrest of these vandals to our dedicated Deputies and Detectives. I also want to commend our citizens for being vigilant and sharing home surveillance footage with Detectives. Without the home surveillance footage and the Deputies and Detectives relentless desire to solve these crimes, we would not have made an arrest so quickly in this case," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said.

Authorities said the incidents were "sporadic in location and not isolated to one area."

Surveillance camera captured part of the crime spree, according to authorities.

Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office called the incidents "absolutely ridiculous."

“This is just senseless vandalism," he said Wednesday night. "It doesn’t appear that anything was stolen. It just appears that they went through at random and damaged people's vehicles. It's just appalling that they did this.”

Authorities estimated that the vandals caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage to each vehicle.Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office called the incidents "absolutely ridiculous."

“This is just senseless vandalism," he said Wednesday night. "It doesn’t appear that anything was stolen. It just appears that they went through at random and damaged people's vehicles. It's just appalling that they did this.”

Authorities estimated that the vandals caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage to each vehicle. Paulding County deputies are now on patrol looking for the suspects.

The teens are charged with multiple counts of criminal damage to property second degree - a felony.

© 2017 WXIA-TV