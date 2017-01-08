Teleprompter fails Jimmy Fallon during Globes monologue

2017 is not starting out so well for
Almost as soon as Globes host
Doing his best
Fallon's teleprompter fail came a little more than a week after Mariah Carey's botched performance on ABC's
After a few awards had been handed out, Fallon checked in with the audience, announcing, “I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey. She said Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.”
Jimmy Fallon right now. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Tma2nVZ9en— Rod (@rodimusprime) January 9, 2017
