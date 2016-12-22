Texans rookie reveals expensive dinner check

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans safety KJ Dillon may not be eating out for a while after revealing a costly dinner tab on Twitter late Monday.
The Texans rookie tweeted the following receipt from a meal at Pappas:
When you get left with the tab...... pic.twitter.com/aCrqYZDbla— KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016
Almost half the $16,255.20 tab (before the tip) came from $7,700 worth of Hennessy. And Dillon didn't drink a drop of it.
I don't even drink lol— KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016
Dillon's tweets later disappeared, except the one about the sandwich he had for lunch Tuesday.
Made a sandwich for lunch.— KJ Dillon (@K_DILLON20) December 20, 2016
Poor kid might be eating sammies for awhile.
Sure, he makes more money than most of us but with a 20% tip pushing the bill over $19,000, that's about 5 percent of Dillon's pre-tax NFL salary. Ouch.
