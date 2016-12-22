WXIA
Texans rookie reveals expensive dinner check

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:01 PM. EST December 22, 2016

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans safety KJ Dillon may not be eating out for a while after revealing a costly dinner tab on Twitter late Monday.

The Texans rookie tweeted the following receipt from a meal at Pappas:

 

 

Almost half the $16,255.20 tab (before the tip) came from $7,700 worth of Hennessy. And Dillon didn't drink a drop of it. 

 

 

Dillon's tweets later disappeared, except the one about the sandwich he had for lunch Tuesday.

Poor kid might be eating sammies for awhile.

Sure, he makes more money than most of us but with a 20% tip pushing the bill over $19,000, that's about 5 percent of Dillon's pre-tax NFL salary. Ouch. 


