Texans' Watson gives game check to Harvey victims

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson got a big payday, and he certainly deserves to splurge a little.
Instead, he gave his first game check to three food service workers at the stadium who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.
As you can imagine, the women were moved to tears.
With his generous gift, Watson showed what it means to be “Houston Strong.”
"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson gave his first @NFL game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs